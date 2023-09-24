Scarlett Johansson and controversy are two things that go side by side. There have been a lot of times when the actress garnered attention not because of her professional front but because of the controversial statement made by her. Scarlett became a name known by everyone from every age group after featuring as Black Widow in Marvel’s Avenger franchise.

From making a shocking comment defending Woody Allen to opting out of a project as she had to play a transgender character, the list goes on. Once, the actress had reflected on her past controversial statements and broke the silence about it. Scroll ahead to get to the scoop.

In an interview with a UK magazine, The Gentlewoman, Scarlett Johansson, accepting making controversial statements, said, “I’ve made a career out of it.” Explaining further, the Jojo Rabbit actress shared, “I’m going to have opinions about things, because that’s just who I am. I mean, everyone has a hard time admitting when they’re wrong about stuff, and for all of that to come out publicly, it can be embarrassing. To have the experience of, Wow, I was really off mark there, or I wasn’t looking at the big picture, or I was inconsiderate…I’m also a person.”

Refusing to accept that “actors have obligations to have a public role in society”, she described, “the idea that you’re obligated to because you’re in the public eye is unfair. You didn’t choose to be a politician, you’re an actor.” Scarlett Johansson added, “Of course, whatever you say, whether it’s politically correct or not, any statement you make, or how you live your life, people are obviously going to take issue with it.”

Scarlett further shared, “We judge each other all the time. We judge ourselves constantly. I think people equate that connectivity to being self-aware. To me, it’s different from being self-aware. And reacting to everything that’s coming at them through this f*cking thing—[holds up her iPhone]—your sense of reality is completely skewed. It’s not normal to be that exposed. You can be exposed whenever you’re in the public eye, but to then be on the receiving end, like a raw nerve, of all this stuff back? It’s too much!”

Back in 2019, in another interview, the Black Widow shared that lying is not her personality, and she cannot not say about the things she feels. And, well, we can relate to her. What is your opinion about it?

