Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas dated for a mere three months way back in 2008, and it was the latter who dumped the singer over a phone call. Ever since their break-up, the two have taken digs at each other with the help of their songs. Both Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas are infamous for calling out their exes in songs and they did not shy away in pulling the same card out for each other. With time their wounds healed and Joe even changed the lyrics of his diss song aimed at Taylor. Scroll down to know the details.

It now looks like Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift seem to be against each other again as Joe filed for a divorce with Sophie Turner who is apparently good friends with Taylor Swift. We take a look at the relationship between Joe and Taylor Swift over the years.

Speaking of taking digs at each other, according to The Things, Taylor Swift first took potshots at Joe Jonas with her album Fearless, released in 2008. The album featured a song Forever & Always, which is very much about Joe. She crooned, “Once upon a time/ I believe it was a Tuesday when I caught your eye/ And we caught onto something/ I hold onto the night/ You looked me in the eye and told me you loved me/ Were you just kidding?” Joe Jonas was in no mood to remain tight-lipped about it as in June 2009 he released a song called Much Better with band The Jonas Brothers. The song came with the lyrics, “I get a rep for breakin’ hearts / Now I’m done with superstars / And all the tears on her guitar / I’m not bitter.”

Joe Jonas’s track referred to Taylor Swift’s 2009 single Teardrops On My Guitar. However, with time, the two apparently worked out their differences as Joe in 2015 said they were friends, whereas, in 2019, Taylor stated that she regretted her public confession about their break up earlier.

In June 2022, Joe Jonas subtly changed the lyrics to his song Much Better during a concert. A fan-made video saw Joe singing: “I get a rep for breakin’ hearts/Now I’m cool with superstars/And all the tears on her guitar/I’m not bitter.”

Take a look:

🎶| @JoeJonas changed the lyrics of “Much Better” at Jonas Brothers Concert. “Now I’m cool with superstars” pic.twitter.com/rAKtrdAbiW — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) June 4, 2022

In one of his earlier interviews Joe Jonas they had moved on from the bitterness. “At the end of the day, I’ve moved on. I’m sure Taylor‘s moved on. It feels nice. We’re all friends. It’s all good. We were so young.”

