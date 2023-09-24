Game of Thrones is one of the most iconic and popular shows, and each of the characters has its separate fanbase, including Lena Headey, aka Cersei Lannister, who was exceptional in her role. The actress once opened up about the dark side of showbiz and how it is infested with s*xism, and she feared that she might have lost roles by not being flirty with the directors. Stick to the end of the article to get the dirty deets once Lena spilt.

Be it any entertainment industry in any country, none of them is devoid of the vile things that take place when people are in power, and it’s not just limited to showbiz; it’s everywhere. It is not just limited to females; maybe women face more atrocities than men, but men are not secure in the industry as well; they, too, face the same problems.

A few years ago, the Game of Thrones star Lena Headey addressed the underbelly of the entertainment industry, and it is ugly AF! Speaking to the British fashion magazine The Edit, the actress said, “There’s a real pressure on women to be beautiful and skinny. When I was in my twenties and doing a lot of audition tapes in the States, a casting director told me: ‘The men take these tapes home and watch them and say, ‘Who would you f—?’ I’ve never played the game of going in [to auditions] and flirting; I’ve never done it, and I’m very happy I didn’t.”

Game of Thrones’ Lena Headey, during the wake of the MeToo movement, came forward and shared her first encounter with the disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein and in a series of posts on X then Twitter shared her story. She revealed, “At one point, Harvey asked me to take a walk down to the water. I walked down with him, and he stopped and made some suggestive comment a gesture. I just laughed it off, I was genuinely shocked.” She added, “We walked to the lift, and the energy shifted, my whole body went into high alert, the lift was going up, and I said to Harvey, I’m not interested in anything other than work, please don’t think I got in here with you for any other reason, nothing is going to happen.”

Weinstein allegedly even whispered into Lena’s ears, asking her to keep it a secret, and she apparently cried after getting into the car. Harvey did get the punishment for his vileness, but the trauma inflicted on the victims went deeper.

