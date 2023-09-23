Anime has gained a lot of popularity over the past few years, and some of the series are also getting live-action movies or series, the latest being One Piece – adapted from the manga by Eiichiro Oda. The series features Inaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Emily Rudd as Nami, Mackenyu as Rorono Zoro and Taz Skylar as Sanji, along with the other cast. The series has been reportedly made on a high budget, but do you know how much these talented actors received as salaries for their amazing performances?

The Netflix series also has an anime, and it enjoys a massive fandom, which currently has 900+ episodes. For the unversed, the streaming platform attempted to bring the on-screen live action of other manga or anime series before also including the popular Death Note and Cowboy Bebop, but they weren’t very successful at that, and luckily, this time, they had it right, and the fans are saying positive things about it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per Showbiz Galore via Animated Times, Netflix’s live-action adaptation of One Piece reportedly had a whopping budget of $18 Million per episode, and the cast also got to take home a handsome amount as salary for the series. The cast, including Inaki Godoy as Monkey D Luffy, Emily Rudd as Nami, Mackenyu as Rorono Zoro, Taz Skylar as Sanji, and Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, received a lot of love for their powerful performance and bringing forth every emotion effortlessly.

As per the report, the MC of One Piece, Inaki Godoy, received a hefty amount of $320, 000 for his role, while Emily Rudd, aka Nami, got an amount of $200,000. Mackenyu, who is seen in the role of the iconic Zoro, took home an amount of $220,000.

Jacob Romero Gibson, aka Usopp and Taz Skylar, who appeared in the role of Sanji, got a little less from the others but not too shabby at all, as they took home $150,000 each. Netflix’s One Piece live-action adaptation was announced way back in 2020, before the pandemic, and it premiered on OTT on the 31st of August; it has eight episodes in its pilot season, which got a rating of 82% on Rotten Tomatoes and there have been reports of a second season as well.

For more updates on live-action One Piece and other content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Riverdale Cast Salary & Net Worth Revealed! Cole Sprouse At $8 Million, Lili Reinhart At $6 Million & Co Earned A Whopping $40K Per Episode For The Popular Teen Series – Find Out Who’s At The Top!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News