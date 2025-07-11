Rajkummar Rao’s Maalik has opened at the box office in the expected range – much lower than the actor’s last theatrical release. On the opening day, the film scored lower than the last few releases at the box office – Sitaare Zameen Par, Maa, and even Metro…In Dino.

Rajkummar Rao’s Last Opening

The actor was last seen in Bhool Chuk Maaf. The romantic comedy, also starring Wamiqa Gabbi, opened at 7.2 crore at the box office on day 1. His latest release has now opened at least 50% lower on day 1.

Maalik Box Office Day 1 Early Estimates

On the opening day, July 11, Friday, Maalik earned in the range of 3.5 – 3.7 crore. The action drama, opened in the theaters with an occupancy of 6.6% in the morning shows. This was followed by 11.1% occupancy for the afternoon shows. For the evening and the night shows, the film registered an occupancy of 11.7% and 21.8%, respectively.

Rajkummar Rao Stays Away From The 10 Lowest Openers

Rajkummar Rao’s action drama stayed among the top 10 lowest openers of 2025 in Bollywood. The least opening film was, interestingly, Patralekhaa’s Phule, which opened at 0.15 crore. The 10th lowest opener was Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh’s Mere Husband Ki Biwi, which earned 1.75 crore on day 1.

Check out the lowest 10 openers of 2025 for Bollywood films at the box office (India Net Collections).

Phule: 0.15 crore Kesari Veer: 0.25 crore Kapkapii: 0.26 crore Superboys Of Malegaon: 0.50 crore Crazxy : 1.10 crore The Bhootnii: 1.19 crore Ground Zero: 1.20 crore Loveyapa: 1.25 crore Azaad: 1.50 crore Mere Husband Ki Biwi: 1.75 crore

