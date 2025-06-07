Pratik Gandhi and Patralekha starrer Phule was released in theatres on April 25, 2025. It arrived in a box office clash with Emraan Hashmi’s Ground Zero. Unfortunately, the biographical drama failed to drive the audience to the theatres and ended its run as a flop. Scroll below for the closing collection!

Phule Closing Box Office Collection

Things looked difficult starting from the release day. It made the lowest opening of 2025 in Bollywood, garnering only 15 lakhs. The day 1 collections were even lower than Kesari Veer (25 lakhs), Kapkapiii (26 lakhs) and Superboys Of Malegaon (50 lakhs).

Phule witnessed a 6-week run at the Indian box office but accumulated only 6.76 crore net in its lifetime. Including taxes, the gross total landed at 7.97 crores.

Check out the Phule box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 2.09 crores

Week 2: 1.62 crores

Week 3: 1.95 crores

Week 4: 76 lakhs

Week 5: 21 lakhs

Week 6: 13 lakhs

Total: 6.76 crores

Phule is one of the lowest grossers of Bollywood in 2025. It only managed to surpass Kesari Veer (1.87 crores), Kapkapiii (1.50 crores), Superboys of Malegaon (5.32 crores) but remained behind every other release.

What was Phule budget?

Phule is reportedly made on a budget of 25 crores. It is a low-budget film in Bollywood, but the stakes were high considering the leading stars, Pratik Gandhi and Patralekha.

In its lifetime, Anant Mahadevan’s directorial could recover only 27% of the estimated cost. Phule is a flop at the box office.

Phule Box Office Summary

Budget: 25 crores

Box Office Collection: 6.76 crores

Budget Recovery: 27%

Verdict: Flop

More about Phule

The biographical drama is based on the life of Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule. The ensemble cast features Pratik Gandhi, Patralekha, Vinay Pathak, Sushil Pandey, Joy Sengupta, and Amit Behl, among others.

Phule was directed by Anant Mahadevan and produced by Dancing Shiva Films Kingsmen Productions Films, and Zee Studios.

