Bollywood witnessed the release of three films on May 23, 2025 – Bhool Chuk Maaf, Kapkapiii, and Kesari Veer. Rajkummar Rao starrer is flourishing at the box office. But the other two films have badly tanked, recording one of the lowest box office collections. Scroll below for the latest updates!

Kapkapiii Box Office Collection

Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade starrer opened to positive reviews. It has garnered an 8.1 rating on IMDb. Despite the favorable factors, it has failed to drive audiences to theatres. Even on the second Saturday, Kapkapiii added only 2 lakhs to the kitty, as per Sacnilk.

The overall box office collections of Kapkapiii in India concluded at 1.43 crore net after 9 days. The gross total stands at 1.48 crores.

Take a look at the box office breakdown of Kapkapiii below:

Week 1: 1.38 crores

Weekend 2: 5 lakhs (1 day to go)

Total: 1.48 crores

Kesari Veer Box Office Collection

Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi and Sooraj Pancholi led Kesari Veer enjoyed decent pre-release buzz. However, the reviews of the critics and audience were highly negative. With better options like Raid 2 and Bhool Chuk Maaf, it was bound to tank at the box office.

Despite the second weekend boost, Kesari Veer added only 6 lakhs to the kitty on day 9. The overall box office collections in India stand at 1.68 crore net, as per Sacnilk. Including taxes, the gross earnings come to 1.98 crores.

Here’s the box office breakdown of Kesari Veer:

Week 1: 1.55 crores

Weekend 2: 13 lakhs

Total: 1.55 crores

Kesari Veer and Kapkapiii are both box office disasters

Kesari Veer is leading the race with around 5% higher collections. But both the films are box office flops and will soon make their way out of theatres. The earnings would drop with the initiation of the weekdays. With the arrival of Housefull 5 on June 6, 2025, there’s no hope for their Bollywood films.

Kapkapiii has scored the lowest box office collections in Bollywood in 2025, while Kesari Veer remains the second-lowest.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Raid 2 Box Office Collection Day 31: 91% Growth In Last 24 Hours, Ajay Devgn’s Film Inching Close To 50% Profits!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News