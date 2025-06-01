Last year, Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan’s Shaitaan surprised everyone by minting impressive moolah and becoming a clean hit at the Indian box office. After over a year, the makers have returned with another promising horror flick, Maa. Featuring Kajol in the lead role, the film gives us the feeling of a complete winner from its recently released trailer. But has it boosted the film’s potential in fetching a good collection on day 1? Let’s discuss the trailer impact below!

Appetite for the horror content among audiences

Lately, we have seen that the audience is interested in horror content. From Bollywood, we saw films like Stree 2, Shaitaan, Munjya, and Tumbbad (re-release) performing brilliantly. So, it’s clear that the appetite for horror is there, given that the content is engaging and entertaining. This gives the upcoming horror film an edge already.

Maa to benefit from Shaitaan’s success

The makers clearly mention in the trailer, “From the world of Shaitaan,” indicating they are churning out their horror universe. This naturally builds some buzz for Maa. In the post-COVID era, we have seen how the franchise’s brand value benefits a particular movie. Similarly, even the Kajol starrer will get some mileage due to Shaitaan’s success.

Trailer is enjoying a positive reception

The trailer’s reception has been positive so far, and there’s genuine interest on the ground. The spine-chilling visuals and overall backdrop are intriguing. Kajol and all the other actors are looking perfect in their parts. On top of that, the concept seems quite interesting and spooky.

How much can Maa earn at the Indian box office on day 1?

So, the trailer has created hype for Maa, positively impacting its opening-day potential. In the current situation, the film is looking to earn 6-8 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1. With this, Kajol has an outside chance to replace Priyanka Chopra in the top 10 female-centric openers of Bollywood.

Priyanka Chopra’s Mary Kom in danger?

For those who don’t know, Priyanka Chopra has only one film among the top 10 female-centric openers at the Indian box office. Her Mary Kom is in the 10th position with 8 crores. Maa might just be able to topple it with a little more push.

Take a look at Bollywood’s top 10 biggest female-centric openers at the Indian box office:

Stree 2 – 64.80 crores Veere Di Wedding – 10.70 crores Gangubai Kathiawadi – 10.50 crores Crew – 10.28 crores The Dirty Picture – 9.54 crores Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi – 8.75 crores Dear Zindagi – 8.75 crores Ragini MMS 2 – 8.43 crores The Kerala Story – 8.03 crores Mary Kom – 8 crores

(Please note that the predicted day 1 collection is solely based on the trailer. The actual prediction will be made later, considering several other factors.)

