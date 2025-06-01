The Dhyan Sreenivasan starrer Malayalam mystery-comedy Detective Ujjwalan has been more or less moving at a fair pace at the box office. On its 9th day, the film is yet to cross 5 crores. Here is taking a look at the box office performance on its 9th day.

Detective Ujjwalan Box Office Collection Day 9

On its 9th day, the Dhyan Sreenivasan starrer earned 45 lakhs at the box office when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a slight growth of 28% since the movie amassed 35 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection comes to 4.39 crores.

Including the taxes, the gross collection comes to 5.18 crores. However, the movie is now moving at a snail’s pace when it comes to the India net collection. The movie is yet to cross 5 crores and is facing a tough competition from the latest Mollywood releases.

Detective Ujjwalan Day-Wise Box Office Collection Breakdown

Day 1: 69 Lakhs

Day 2: 78 Lakhs

Day 3: 85 Lakhs

Day 4: 30 Lakhs

Day 5: 50 Lakhs

Day 6: 25 Lakhs

Day 7: 22 Lakhs

Day 8: 35 Lakhs

Day 9: 25 Lakhs

Total: 4.39 Crore

Detective Ujjwalan is facing a tough competition from the Tovino Thomas starrer Narivetta. The Dhyan Sreenivasan starrer faced a direct box office showdown with the same and this might have also affected its box office performance. Apart from this, other recent Mollywood releases like Thudarum and Prince And Family have also been gaining an impressive footfalls at the box office. The movie needs a positive word of mouth from the masses to see an efficient upward graph in the collection.

About The Film

Talking about Detective Ujjwalan, the film has been helmed by director duo Rahul G and Indraneel GK. Apart from Dhyan Sreenivasan, the film also stars Ameen, Nihal Nizam and Rony David in the lead roles. The music for the movie has been composed by Sibi Mathew Alex.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

