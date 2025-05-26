The Malayalam crime-thriller flick Detective Ujjwalan is witnessing a slow upward graph at the box office. However, it has yet to cross 3 crores within 3 days of its release. Here is taking a look at the box office collection of the film on its 3rd day.

Detective Ujjwalan Box Office Day 3

The Dhyan Sreenivasan starrer opened at 69 lakhs on its first day which was not a very favorable opening. On its second day, the film saw a growth of 13% and amassed 78 lakhs. Now, on its third day, the movie further saw a growth of 8% and garnered 85 lakhs.

The total India net collection of the film now comes to 2.32 crore. The film is inching towards 3 crores but has a slow pace. It needs a positive word of mouth to witness a major boost in the collection.

Detective Ujjwalan Day-Wise Box Office Collection Breakdown

Day 1: 69 Lakhs

Day 2: 78 Lakhs

Day 3: 85 Lakhs

Total: 2.32 Crore

Detective Ujjwalan might face a tough competition from the Tovino Thomas starrer Narivetta. The Dhyan Sreenivasan starrer faced a direct box office showdown with the same and this might affect its box office performance. Apart from this, other recent Mollywood releases like Thudarum and Prince And Family have also been gaining a solid footfalls at the box office. It will be interesting to see whether this film will attain an upward graph in the coming days or will showcase a dismal performance.

About The Film

Talking about Detective Ujjwalan, the movie has been helmed by director duo Rahul G and Indraneel GK. Apart from Dhyan Sreenivasan, the movie also stars Ameen, Nihal Nizam and Rony David in the lead roles. The music for the film has been composed by Sibi Mathew Alex.

