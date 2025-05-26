Mohanlal’s Thudarum still has some fuel left in its tank. Recently, it completed a month in theatres, but the film is refusing to slow down. Despite several new releases and holdovers, it continues to mint moolah and break records. In the recent development, the biggie has registered an unbelievable sale on BookMyShow. At the overseas box office, it has joined L2: Empuraan by crossing a major milestone. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The Mollywood crime thriller was theatrically released on April 25, and recently it completed its fifth weekend. Despite being watched by a big chunk of Malayalam audiences, it displayed impressive growth over the weekend. Between the fifth Friday and Sunday, it earned over 2.55 crores in India, which is commendable.

Thudarum creates history on BookMyShow

Overall, Thudarum has earned a rocking 119.96 crore net at the Indian box office in 31 days. Amid such a glorious domestic run, the film has achieved a significant milestone on BookMyShow. Based on the day-wise data shared by the movie ticket booking platform, the Mohanlal starrer has crossed a sale of 4.5 million or 45 lakh tickets.

Yes, you read that right! Thudarum sold over 4.5 million tickets on BookMyShow in 31 days, making it the first Malayalam film to achieve this feat.

Crosses the $11 million mark at the overseas box office

Apart from this massive milestone, the Mohanlal starrer has also crossed the $11 million mark at the overseas box office. This makes it the second Malayalam film to achieve the feat after L2: Empuraan. It’ll be interesting to see which Mollywood film joins the list next.

How much did Thudarum earn at the worldwide box office?

Including taxes, Thudarum’s gross domestic collection stands at 141.55 crores. Overseas, it has earned 93.70 crore gross so far. Combining both, the 31-day total at the worldwide box office stands at a whopping 235.25 crore gross.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 119.96 crores

India gross – 141.55 crores

Overseas gross – 93.70 crores

Worldwide gross – 235.25 crores

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Raid 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 25: Ajay Devgn Starrer Beats Prabhas’ 3rd Highest-Grossing Film In Hindi!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News