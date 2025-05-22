Thudarum and its OTT journey have had a tumultuous past. The movie was initially supposed to be released in January 2025 (via OTT Play). Aashirvad Cinemas, one of the distribution companies involved in the project, reportedly confirmed this earlier. However, the film’s production house, Rejaputhra Visual Media, never officially announced the January release.

According to industry insiders, the film didn’t release at that time because it was facing difficulty in securing a streaming partner willing to pay the price the makers were expecting. At the time, Mohanlal was going through a rough patch in his career with a string of flops, leading streaming platforms to prefer acquiring the film only after its theatrical release. However, aiming to minimize risk, the production house wanted to finalize the OTT deal before the theatrical release.

Thudarum Reportedly Bagged An OTT Deal With JioHotstar

As negotiations dragged on, the planned January release was eventually postponed. Ultimately, the post-theatrical streaming rights were sold before the film hit theatres for a sum reportedly over INR 20 crore (via Onlookers). While the exact figure hasn’t been officially confirmed, Jio Hotstar acquired the rights.

Was Thudarum Initially Scheduled For OTT Release This Week?

According to 123 Telugu, Thudarum was originally scheduled to begin streaming on Jio Hotstar this week. However, the film’s theatrical performance surprised everyone. It is still doing well. Within 26 days of release, it grossed 228 crore worldwide, making it the third highest-grossing Malayalam film to date.

That said, things are beginning to slow down at the domestic box office. On the 26th day of its theatrical run, the film grossed less than 1 crore for the first time. Still, according to 123 Telugu, the makers of Thudarum have allegedly requested Hotstar to postpone the OTT release to the first week of June.

