After its theatrical release in November 2024, the Kannada romantic drama Megha is set to arrive on OTT. Featuring Kiran Raj and Kajal Kunder in the lead roles, the film tells a story about love, heartbreak, and family pressure. If you missed it in cinemas, here’s your chance to watch it online.

Megha will be available for streaming on Simply South starting May 23, 2025. However, the movie will only be available to viewers outside India. The official announcement on Simply South’s X page said, “#Megha, streaming on Simply South from May 23 worldwide, excluding India.”

#Megha, streaming on Simply South from May 23 worldwide, excluding India pic.twitter.com/dzdhPLdOMS — Simply South (@SimplySouthApp) May 20, 2025

Megha: Plot

The film follows two characters, both named Megha. Kiran Raj plays a young man struggling with heartbreak after a breakup. Kajal Kunder’s character is a college-going girl under pressure from her dad to break up with her boyfriend and marry someone he chooses.

Their lives cross by coincidence, and they assist one another in healing from their past hurtful experiences. The story is about how they help one another move forward under family pressures and emotional conflicts.

Megha: Cast & Crew Details

Megha is directed by Charan HR and produced by HR Yatheesh and HN Ramesh. The film also features actors Rajesh Nataranga, Shobharaj, Sangeetha, Srividhya Shastry, Tharanga Vishwa, Hamsa Pratap, Nagendra Sha, Sunder Veena, Girish Rajahuli, Nagamangala Jayram, Hanumntha Gowda, and Saurab Kulkarni. Joel Sakkari and Franklin Rocky composed the music for the film.

When it was released in theatres, the film received mixed reviews. Some fans appreciated the emotional story and performances, while others found the pace slow. Still, it offers a fresh look at the challenges young people face in love and family relationships. If you want to watch a heartfelt story about love and standing up against family pressure, Megha will be available to stream on Simply South from May 23, but only outside India.

Check out the trailer of Megha below:

