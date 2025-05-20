Imagine a post-apocalyptic world where fossil fuels like petrol, diesel, and other internal combustion derivatives are no longer available. Everyone drives electric vehicles. Aliens have invaded this world. The state has complete control over what people do, eat, drink, and even think. To top it all off, an alien. Who appears as a girl, lives with a few bachelors, hiding away from the government. Where would a film like this be made? Hollywood, maybe? The concept clearly fits the mold previously laid out by other Hollywood films. Or perhaps Bollywood? But no, it’s a Mollywood film called Gaganachari. Yes, it’s a Malayalam-language film. The concept is high, but the budget was low. Yet, it doesn’t look cheap. It’s really impressive what they managed to do with the resources they had.

Sci-Fi Adventure Malayalam Film

Directed by Arun Chandu, the film heavily uses AI-generated imagery, which is quite noticeable but actually adds to the charm. Set in the 2040s, the film has only a handful of characters and limited locations. Still, the performances stand out: Ganesh Kumar as Victor Vasudevan, Gokul Suresh as Allan Jose, Anarkali Marikar as the alien, and Aju Varghese as Vaibhav all deliver commendable work. Gaganachari, released in 2024, is now streaming on Prime Video and Manorama Max.

Is A Sequel On The Horizon?

Talks about the next film from the Gaganachari team began circulating in late 2024, leading many to assume it was a sequel. Promotional activities had already kicked off around that time, fueling speculation. The project, officially titled Vala, recently unveiled a promo video featuring veteran actor Jagathy Sreekumar alongside Basil Joseph, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Ganesh Kumar, Anarkali Marikar, and Gokul Suresh. The video made it clear that Vala is not a sequel, but an entirely new film. While it retains the science fiction, post-apocalyptic setting, the story revolves around zombies this time.

