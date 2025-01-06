Jagathy Sreekumar, once a towering comedy icon in the Malayalam film industry, has remained largely absent from the silver screen for over a decade. His hiatus followed a tragic road accident that left him with severe injuries and a long, ongoing recovery process. Despite his health challenges, fans were treated to happy news on his birthday this year when director Arun Chandu announced a new film featuring the beloved actor.

Arun Chandu, known for his highly praised sci-fi comedy mockumentary Gaganachari, took to Instagram to share a poster for his upcoming project, revealing Jagathy’s involvement. In the film, Jagathy will portray the character of Professor Ambili, also known as Uncle Lunar. The project is touted as a sci-fi zombie film; zombies are unconventional in Malayalam cinema.

The first-look poster of Vala was unveiled in December last year, offering a visual treat with its cosmic backdrop. The poster showcases Earth as an entire globe, surrounded by red root-like structures either extending from or reaching toward the planet. Two versions of the poster are available—one featuring the iconic song ‘Come and Get Your Love’ by Redbone and the other with Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller.’ Both versions prominently display the intriguing tagline: ‘Are we living in a simulation?’

Also released during last year’s Christmas season, the promo video for the film features actors Gokul Suresh and Aju Varghese embarking on a journey to discuss the story for their upcoming project with director Arun Chandu. However, they are met with a surprise zombie attack upon reaching their destination. Could this be connected to Gaganachari?

According to rumors, the film boasts an ensemble cast that includes Gokul Suresh, Aju Varghese, Anarkali Marakkar, K.B. Ganesh Kumar, John Kaippallil, and Arjun Nandakumar.

This is not the first time Jagathy has graced the screen since his accident. In 2022, he briefly appeared in CBI 5: The Brain, starring Mammootty.

