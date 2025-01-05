Sankranti is a major festival in the Telugu film industry. Every year, many big films are released during this time. These movies compete with each other for the top spot at the box office. Over the years, some films have stood out as the highest-grossing among other releases. Even this year, many films, including Game Changer, Sankranti Ki Vastunnam, and Daaku Maharaj, are all set to lock horns during the festive season. Let’s look at the Tollywood Sankranti Clash winners from 2000 to 2024 ahead of those releases.

2000 – Kalisundam Raa

In the year 2000, Venkatesh starrer Kalisundam Raa won the Sankranthi race. The movie was a huge hit. It performed well at the box office and was loved particularly by the family audience.

2001 – Narasimha Naidu

Narasimha Naidu was the highest-grossing movie of the Sankranti 2021. The film starring Nandamuri Balakrishna did very well in theatres. It became a big success at the box office.

2002 – Nuvvu Leka Nenu Lenu

Tarun starrer Nuvvu Leka Nenu Lenu took the top spot in 2002. The movie became a huge hit and mainly attracted a youth audience. It was a popular romantic drama.

2003 – Okkadu

Okkadu was the highest-earning film during Sankranti 2003. The film starring Mahesh Babu bagged a blockbuster. It was a commercial success and received positive reviews from the audience.

2004 – Varsham

Varsham was the biggest hit of Sankranti 2004. The movie starring Prabhas and Trisha earned high collections and was one of the top films of that year.

2005 – Nuvvosthanante Nenoddantana

Nuvvosthanante Nenoddantana was the biggest hit of 2005. The film starred Siddharth and Trisha. It was well-received and became a hit during the Sankranti season.

2006 – Lakshmi

Lakshmi was the top film during Sankranti 2006. It performed very well at the box office. The movie starring Venkatesh and Nayanthara was a huge commercial success.

2007 – Desamuduru

Desamuduru became the top film of 2007. The movie starring Allu Arjun was a major hit. It performed well at the box office and marked Hansika’s debut in Telugu.

2008 – Krishna

Krishna took the top spot in 2008 during Sankranti. The movie starring Ravi Teja became a commercial success. It was a mass entertainer that appealed to a mass audience.

2009 – Arundhathi

Arundhathi, a historical fantasy starring Anushka Shetty, was the highest-grossing film of 2009.

2010 – Adhurs

Adhurs was the top film in 2010. The movie starring Jr. NTR was a big success. It was appreciated for its entertainment value and became a box-office hit.

2011 – Mirapakai

Mirapakai was the highest-grossing film during Sankranti 2011. The movie starring Ravi Teja was a major hit. It became popular for its action and comedy.

2012 – Business Man

Business Man was the top film of 2012. The movie, starring Mahesh Babu, was a big success. It became one of the highest-grossing films of the year.

2013 – Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu

Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu emerged as the top film during the 2013 Sankranti race. The movie starring Venkatesh and Mahesh Babu became a huge hit. It was a family entertainer and performed well at the box office.

2014 – Yevadu

Yevadu was the biggest hit of 2014. The movie starring Ram Charan performed very well at the box office and was a major success during the Sankranti season.

2015 – No Film

In 2015, there was no big hit during Sankranti. Pawan Kalyan and Venkatesh Gopala Gopala were released but ended up as above-average performers. It did not dominate the box office that year.

2016 – Soggade Chinni Nayana

Soggade Chinni Nayana took the top spot in 2016. The movie, starring Nagarjuna, became a big success. It was loved by the audience and performed well at the box office.

2017 – Khaidi No 150

In 2017, Khaidi No 150 became the highest-grossing film. The movie, starring Chiranjeevi, was a massive hit. It marked Chiranjeevi’s return to the big screen after several years.

2018 – Jai Simha

Jai Simha was the biggest hit of 2018. The movie starring Nandamuri Balakrishna performed well at the box office and was appreciated by the audience for its action and entertainment.

2019 – F2

In 2019, F2 was the top film. The movie, starring Venkatesh and Varun Tej, was a huge success. It became one of the highest-grossing films of the year and was loved by the audience.

2020 – Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo became the top film of 2020. The movie starring Allu Arjun was a major hit. It performed well both in India and internationally, breaking box-office records.

2021 – Krack

Krack was the highest-grossing film of Sankranti 2021. The movie, starring Ravi Teja, was a huge success and one of the biggest hits during that year’s Sankranthi season.

2022 – Bangarraju

Bangarraju was the top film of 2022. The movie starring Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya became a big hit. It performed well during the Sankranti season and was appreciated by the audience.

2023 – Waltair Veerayya

Waltair Veerayya took the top spot during Sankranti 2024. The movie starring Chiranjeevi was a major hit. It performed well at the box office and became one of the top films of the year.

2024 – HanuMan

HanuMan is one of the biggest hits of 2024. The movie starring Teja Sajja has become the highest-grossing film of the Sankranti season. It enjoyed a successful run at the box office.

