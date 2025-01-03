Nandamuri Balakrishna didn’t have a single release last year, so his fans are excited to catch him on the big screen with Daaku Maharaaj. Mounted on a big budget, the film is said to be one of the veteran actor’s most expensive films. Despite the presence of Ram Charan’s Game Changer, it is expected to capitalize on Sankranti’s festive season. Amid this, rumors about Balakrishna’s salary are going wild all over. Let’s talk about it below!

The upcoming Telugu action drama is helmed by Bobby Kolli, who previously directed Chiranjeevi-led Waltair Veerayya. As Waltair Veerayya was a successful affair at the box office, fans are hoping for a big commercial winner for Balayya with this film. We’ll need to wait for some more days for the box office result, but before that, the rumored salary of the Tollywood star is grabbing the attention.

For those who don’t know, Nandamuri Balakrishna reportedly charged 20 crores for his last release, Bhagavanth Kesari. Now, if rumors are to be believed, he hiked his salary for Daaku Maharaaj and took home a hefty sum of 30 crores. Yes, you read that right! If this is true, then the Tollywood star has hiked his remuneration by a whopping 50%.

Daaku Maharaaj is mounted on a huge scale, with Sai Soujanya and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi bankrolling it. And if reports are to be believed, the budget of the film is around 100 crores. If we consider the cost to be exactly 100 crores, Balayya’s salary equals 30% of the film’s budget, which is massive.

As Nandamuri Balakrishna has the pull among the masses, the hefty remuneration is of no concern to the makers. And despite a clash with Game Changer, Daaku Maharaaj is expected to register a solid start at the Indian box office.

The film also stars Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, and others in key roles. It will be released in theatres on January 12, two days after Game Changer’s release. For the uninitiated, Game Changer is releasing on January 10.

