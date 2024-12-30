Sankranti 2025 will witness a battle between two big Tollywood films at the box office: Ram Charan’s Game Changer and Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Daaku Maharaaj. Speaking about the latter, the film will enjoy its own audience, and now, the latest we learned about it is related to breakeven in North America. Compared to Game Changer, its target is much lower and seems easy to achieve. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Despite being over-the-top, Balayya’s films are loved by the masses, and the veteran actor has proved his pull at the box office time and again. Even in the Telugu diaspora in the United States, Balayya enjoys popularity. So, all eyes are now set to see how his upcoming biggie performs in the region. Compared to his recent releases, his upcoming biggie will need to put a bit more effort to be a successful affair.

For the unversed, Nandamuri Balakrishna’s last release, Bhagavanth Kesari, did a business of 10.50 crore gross at the North American box office (USA and Canada). Before that, his Veera Simha Reddy amassed around 9 crore gross in the region. Now, his Sankranti biggie, Daaku Maharaaj, needs to earn more moolah to succeed.

It is learned that Daaku Maharaaj has a target of $1.55 million to achieve breakeven at the North American box office. If we convert this to Indian rupees, it equals 13.25 crores. The breakeven target isn’t that big, but the film needs a good start through premieres to achieve the number. As Game Changer and Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vasthunnam will also be present in theatres, the Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer must maintain a good hold after premieres and opening day.

Meanwhile, Daaku Maharaaj is scheduled to release on January 12, 2025. It also stars Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, and Chandini Chowdary in key roles.

