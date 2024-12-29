The verdict of Varun Dhawan’s Baby John is now out, and it’s really sad to see that despite the actor giving his best, the film has faced a complete rejection from the audience. It took a fair start on the Christmas holiday, but the film failed to match those numbers by a big margin in the following days. In fact, except for the opening day, it hasn’t even touched double-digits on any of the days. Today, on day 5, the condition remained poor as the collection didn’t even touch the 5 crore mark.

In the post-pandemic era, being a remake is a curse, and the audience is hardly giving such films any chance. Only Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam and Shaitaan have been exceptions, but all remakes, even well-made ones, have tanked miserably. Unfortunately, even the Varun Dhawan starrer falls into the latter category. Considering the reported budget of over 150 crores, the collections are really bad.

Baby John opened at 11.25 crores, followed by 5.13 crores on day 2. On day 3, the film fell as low as 3.65 crores*. There was a slight jump on day 4 with 4.25 crores* coming in. Now, as per early trends flowing in, the film witnessed a slight jump and closed its day 5 (Sunday) at 4.50-4.80 crores. Overall, the Bollywood action thriller raked in just 28.78-29.08 crore net at the Indian box office.

As we can see, Baby John earned a dismal total during its 5-day extended opening weekend, and shockingly, the numbers are lower than the fourth weekend of Pushpa 2 (Hindi), which is estimated to earn 31-32 crores.

Day-wise collection breakdown of Baby John:

Day 1- 11.25 crores

Day 2- 5.13 crores

Day 3- 3.65 crores*

Day 4- 4.25 crores*

Day 5- 4.50-4.80 crores

Total- 28.78-29.08 crores

The film will fall miserably from Monday onwards, and it’ll be interesting to see how far it goes in the opening week.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

