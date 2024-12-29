Upendra’s UI is moving ahead at a slow pace, and the collections have gone down considerably. It kicked off its journey well but eventually started losing its steam. On the second Friday, the film fell below the 1 crore mark for the first time in India, thus hinting at the premature end of the theatrical release. Amid this, it has achieved an important feat at the worldwide box office by becoming the actor’s highest-grossing film ever. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 9 days!

Written and directed by Upendra, the Kannada sci-fi dystopian biggie had a decent opening weekend but couldn’t make it big in the following days. In the opening week, the film amassed 26.50 crores at the Indian box office and entered the second weekend on a dismal note. On the second Friday, it earned just 0.87 crore. Yesterday, there was a slight jump as just 1.02 crores came in.

So, after 9 days, UI stands at a total of 28.39 crore net at the Indian box office. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at 33.50 crores. In overseas, the film has earned just 1.50 crores. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the film has earned 35 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

With 35 crore gross in the kitty, UI has emerged as the highest-grossing film of Upendra as the main lead. It surpassed the lifetime global collection of Kabzaa, which stands at 34.47 crore gross. This is the only positive about the film as it is heading towards the losing verdict at the box office.

Worldwide collection breakdown of UI:

India net- 28.39 crores

India gross- 33.50 crores

Overseas gross- 1.50 crores

Worldwide gross- 35 crores

Released on December 20, the Sandalwood biggie also stars Reeshma Nanaiah, Sadhu Kokila, and others in key roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

