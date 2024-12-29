Kichcha Sudeep‘s Max, after releasing on the occasion of Christmas, has managed to earn only a fair sum. It started off well by earning almost 9 crores. However, on the next day, the film faced a big drop and since then, there’s no recovery. Yes, there was some jump yesterday but it wasn’t very significant as the overall collection at the Indian box office has stayed much below the 25 crore mark. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 4!

Directed by Vijay Karthikeyaa, the Kannada action thriller released on December 25. Upon its release, the film opened to decent reviews from critics. Apart from the performance of Kichcha Sudeep, the direction and the edge-of-the-seat screenplay are being praised. Even among the ticket-buying audience, it is faring with favorable word-of-mouth. However, the same isn’t being reflected in numbers that powerfully.

Max opened at 8.70 crores and witnessed a drop on day 2, earning 3.85 crores. On day 3, it saw a small jump, earning 4.15 crores. Again, on day 4, there was some jump, with 4.93 crores coming in. Overall, the film earned 21.63 crore net at the Indian box office.

These numbers are neither bad nor good; ideally, the film should have made 35-40 crores during the 5-day extended opening weekend. But now, it is heading for a weekend of much below 30 crores.

Day-wise collection breakdown of Max:

Day 1- 8.7 crores

Day 2- 3.85 crores

Day 3- 4.15 crores

Day 4- 4.93 crores

Total- 21.63 crores

Reportedly, Max is made on a budget of 60-65 crores, and considering an underwhelming trend during the opening weekend, the film seems in danger. Now, everything depends on how the film behaves during weekdays.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

