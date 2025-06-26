Bou Buttu Bhuta, starring Babushaan Mohanty, has turned out to be a historic success for Odia cinema. Released amid decent expectations, the film has fetched extraordinary numbers so far, and its ongoing trend indicates that it isn’t going to stop anytime soon. As per the recent update, the film is just a few lakhs away from one important milestone at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 14!

Directed by Jagdish Mishra, the Odia horror thriller was theatrically released on June 12. It received mostly positive reviews from critics, and even among the ticket-buying audience, it is faring with favorable word-of-mouth. Such reactions have helped the film maintain a solid pace at ticket windows and create history.

How much did Bou Buttu Bhuta earn at the Indian box office in 14 days?

Recently, Bou Buttu Bhuta emerged as the highest-grossing Odia film of all time, and now, it is set for another major milestone. As per Sacnilk, it earned 49 lakh on day 14. With this, it has maintained a score higher than the opening day for 12 consecutive days. For those who don’t know, it opened at 40 lakh.

Overall, Bou Buttu Bhuta has earned an impressive 9.92 crore net at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, it stands at 11.70 crore gross. Considering the excellent trend, the showcasing of the film is likely to increase.

Here’s the collection breakdown:

8-day extended week 1 – 5.85 crores

Day 9 – 69 lakh

Day 10 – 78 lakh

Day 11 – 1.01 crores

Day 12 – 55 lakh

Day 13 – 55 lakh

Day 14 – 49 lakh

Total – 9.92 crores

All set to create history for Odia cinema

As we can see, the Babushaan Mohanty starrer is just a few lakhs away from touching the 10 crore mark, which will be achieved today. With this, the film will create history by becoming the first Odia film to earn 10 crore net at the Indian box office, which is commendable.

More about the film

Bou Buttu Bhuta also stars Archita Sahu, Aparajita Mohanty, Mangu Kumar Sahoo, and others. It is produced by Tripti Satapathy and distributed by Prakash Films.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Worldwide Box Office: Beats MI 2, Becomes 5th Highest-Grossing Film In The Franchise

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News