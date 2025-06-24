Small-scale Indian movies are turning out to be huge surprises in Indian cinema in 2025. Babushaan Mohanty led Bou Buttu Bhuta has created history by emerging as the highest-grossing Odia movie ever. That too, in less than two weeks! Scroll below for a detailed day 12 box office report.

Bou Buttu Bhuta shines bright on 2nd Monday!

Jagdish Mishra‘s directorial was released on Thursday, June 12, 2025. It made a decent start, but the tremendous word-of-mouth boosted collections by over 2X in the following days. As per Sacnilk, Bou Buttu Bhuta earned 55 lakhs on day 12. Even on its second Monday, the horror thriller raked in 37% higher collections than its opening day. Unbelievable, isn’t it?

The net collection of Bou Buttu Bhuta lands at 8.88 crores in India after 12 days. Including taxes, the gross total surges to 10.47 crores. Babushaan Mohanty starrer is made on an estimated budget of around 2-3 crores. This means that the producers have already raked in profits of 196-344%. Even if one considers the lower limit, it gained the super-hit tag at the box office.

Bou Buttu Bhuta is the highest-grossing Odia movie of all time!

Archita Sahu co-starrer has axed the lifetime collections of Daman (2022) to become the highest-grossing film in the history of Odia cinema. It has achieved the milestone in only 12 days, and that too, with 39% higher collections already.

Take a look at the highest-grossing Odia films in India (gross collections) below:

Bou Buttu Bhuta: 10.47 crores Daman: 7.50 crores Karma: 6.50 crores Pabaar: 3.50 crores

Bou Buttu Bhuta Box Office Summary (12 days)

Budget: 2-3 crores

India net collection: 8.88 crores

India gross collection: 10.47 crores

ROI: 196-344%

Verdict: Super-hit

