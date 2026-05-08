The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is facing friendly fire from Michael and The Devil Wears Prada 2 at the North American box office. The animated sequel is a pure family movie, and that is why it is enjoying a winning run at the theaters even now. The film is slowly moving closer to the domestic haul of another very enjoyable family movie directed by Steven Spielberg. It is a Jurassic Park movie, and the Nintendo sequel is on track to surpass that Jurassic Park installment today in North America. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the Super Mario movie earned at the domestic box office?

The Nintendo sequel has dropped below the $1 million mark at the domestic box office for the last three days, including this discounted Tuesday. The animated feature collected just $709k at the North American box office on this Wednesday, down 31.2% from last Wednesday. In 36 days, the film’s domestic total has reached $404.9 million. It has reached the last lap of its theatrical run and will not cross any major domestic milestone.

Edges closer to beating the OG Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park, directed by Steven Spielberg, was released in 1993 and changed the world of cinema. It won three Academy Awards and its massive success spawned a multimedia franchise including six sequels. The film was based on Michael Crichton’s 1990 novel and features Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Richard Attenborough in crucial roles.

It is the first film in the Jurassic Park franchise created by Steven Spielberg, which grossed $407.18 million worldwide. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is approximately $3 million away from surpassing it. Also, Jurassic Park is reportedly the oldest film in history to surpass $1 billion in ticket sales, following its 20th-anniversary re-release in 2013. It collected $1.1 billion worldwide in its lifetime.

Since The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is tracking to gross between $1 billion and $1.1 billion worldwide, it could surpass Jurassic Park at the box office.

Check out how the Super Mario movie stacks up against the Jurassic Park movies

Jurassic World — $653.4 million Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom — $417.7 million Jurassic Park — $407.2 million The Super Mario Galaxy Movie – $404.9 million [via Box Office Mojo] Jurassic World: Dominion — $376.8 million Jurassic World: Rebirth — $339.6 million The Lost World: Jurassic Park — $229.1 million Jurassic Park III — $181.2 million

Therefore, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has surpassed four movies from this franchise and is about to surpass the 3rd highest-grossing Jurassic Park movie in North America very soon. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie was released on April 1.

Box Office Summary of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

Domestic – $404.9 million

International – $485.0 million

Worldwide – $890.0 million

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