Norwegian filmmaker Kristoffer Borgli’s latest directorial effort, The Drama, was released in U.S. theaters on April 3, 2026. After opening to $14.4 million across 3,087 North American locations, its domestic total now stands at $46.9 million, so it’s around $3.1 million short of reaching the $50 million mark. Combined with its $74.2 million international haul, its worldwide earnings have now reached $121.1 million.

At the time of writing, in addition to North America, the next five biggest markets for the Zendaya and Robert Pattinson starrer are the UK/Ireland ($12.9 million), Russia ($8.2 million), France ($6.7 million), Italy ($6 million), and Mexico ($5.3 million).

4th Highest-Grossing A24 Movie Worldwide

The romantic black comedy film has now surpassed the global haul of Materialists ($107.9 million). It has now become the fourth-highest-grossing A24 movie at the global box office, currently behind Marty Surpeme, Everything Everywhere All At Once, and Civil War. It remains to be seen how close The Drama can get to its next A24 target – Civil War, which earned $127.3 million worldwide.

At the domestic box office, the critically acclaimed film is now closing in on A24’s highly rated crime thriller Uncut Gems, the 2019 film, which featured Adam Sandler in the lead role. Keep reading to find out how much more The Drama needs to earn to outgross it at the North American box office.

The Drama vs. Uncut Gems – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films compare at the box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

The Drama – Box Office Summary

North America: $46.9 million

International: $74.2 million

Worldwide: $121.1 million

In comparison, Uncut Gems earned $50 million in North America against a $19 million budget, according to Box Office Mojo data.

Based on the above figures, it is apparent that for The Drama to match the domestic earnings of another A24 release, Uncut Gems, it would still need to add at least $3.1 million to its North American total. If the film continues to stay in American and overseas theaters for 2-3 weeks, it has a chance to cross that figure. Although it’s a relatively small gap, since the film is now available on various digital platforms, surpassing that figure may not be an easy task. That said, the final verdict will become clear in the coming weeks.

What’s The Drama All About?

Directed by Kristoffer Borgli, The Drama revolves around Emma, a bookstore employee (Zendaya), and Charlie, a British museum director (Robert Pattinson). The happily engaged couple’s relationship is put to the test when one of them discovers a shocking truth about the other.

The Drama – Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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