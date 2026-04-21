Zendaya is one of the most talented actresses of the current generation. She showed her star power in Challengers, which emerged as a critical and commercial success in 2024. In 2026, she is again grabbing the spotlight for the film The Drama, co-starring Robert Pattinson. It is a romance drama which is on track to surpass the worldwide haul of Challengers. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film collected at the domestic box office so far?

The romance drama recorded the 3rd-largest third weekend for an A24 release. It collected $4.8 million during its three-day third weekend in North America. It dropped by almost 44% from its second weekend despite losing 522 theaters this past week. The film also dropped to #4 from its 3rd rank this weekend. After 17 days, the domestic total for the rom-com has reached $39.65 million.

The Drama is on track to hit $100 million

The Drama starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson is holding strong at the international box office, despite competition from two tentpole releases. It collected a solid $11 million on its 3rd weekend at the overseas box office. The Drama declined by 21.4% from last weekend, and it added 12 new markets, with more yet to join. The film reached $43.3 million in 45 markets. In line with the domestic, the worldwide collection reached $82.9 million [via Box Office Mojo]. It is less than $20 million away from surpassing the $100 million milestone worldwide.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $39.6 million

International – $43.3 million

Worldwide – $82.9 million

Edges closer to beating Challengers worldwide

Challengers, released in 2024, was directed by Luca Guadagnino and featured Zendaya in the leading role. It highlighted Zendaya’s star power by becoming a box-office success and earning critical acclaim. Challengers ended its global run a little below the $100 million mark at $96.1 million. The Drama is less than $15 million away from surpassing the global haul of Challengers.

More about The Drama

According to industry analysts, the rom-com is tracking to gross between $110 million and $130 million worldwide. The film was made on a budget of $28 million, with a break-even target of $70 million. It has already hit break-even and earned a lot more than that. Directed by Kristoffer Borgil, the film follows a happily engaged couple whose relationship is tested by an unexpected revelation during the week before their wedding. The Drama was released on April 3.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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