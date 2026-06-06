Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu is bracing itself to become the biggest flop in the Star Wars live-action franchise. The movie has entered the 3rd weekend and has only managed to cross $250 million worldwide. This weekend, it will edge closer to the $300 million mark worldwide and is expected to beat a Terminator flop as well. It is one of the most recognized film franchises in Arnold Schwarzenegger’s action filmography. Scroll below for the deets.

How much has the film earned so far at the worldwide box office?

The Star Wars movie has been earning the lowest dailies in the franchise. It is also expected to fall below the $1 million mark in the dailies next week. The Jon Favreau-helmed Disney movie collected just $1.6 million on its second Thursday at the North American box office with another harsh decline. It dropped by 54.8% at the North American box office. In two weeks, the domestic total for the movie has reached $145.8 million. It is struggling even to hit the $150 million domestic milestone.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu is tracking to be the first live-action Star Wars movie not to cross the $200 million domestic milestone. Internationally, the film’s total is $109.2 million, and adding that to its $145.8 million domestic cume, the worldwide total is $255.02 million. It is edging closer to the $300 million milestone worldwide.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $145.8 million

International – $109.2 million

Worldwide – $255.0 million

Edges closer to beating Terminator: Dark Fate worldwide

Terminator: Dark Fate, directed by Tim Miller with Arnold Schwarzenegger reprising his role as the Terminator, is the sixth installment in the decades-old franchise. Despite the return of the OG lead actors, the film turned out to be a huge box-office failure. It grossed $261.1 million worldwide. Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu is around $6 million away from beating the global haul of Terminator: Dark Fate. It has also beaten the OG Terminator’s $78.4 million global total.

Check out the worldwide collections of the Terminator movies & how the Star Wars movie stacks up against them.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day — $517.8 million Terminator Genisys — $440.6 million Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines — $433.3 million Terminator Salvation — $371.4 million Terminator: Dark Fate — $261.1 million Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu – $255.0 million The Terminator — $78.4 million

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, starring Pedro Pascal, was released on May 22.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: The Devil Wears Prada Franchise Box Office: How Much The Sequel Needs To Surpass $700 Million In Combined Theatrical Profit?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News