Several horror films that have been released so far in 2026 have performed well at the box office. At the time of writing, Scream 7 is the highest-grossing horror title at the global box office and has earned $208 million worldwide, as per Box Office Mojo. Although it’s nowhere near last year’s biggest horror film, The Conjuring: Last Rites’ $499.3 million global haul. The slasher sequel has made a solid theatrical profit over its $45 million budget.

At the same time, relatively low-budget horror movies released in 2026 have also made an impact at the box office. For instance, Iron Lung and Undertone were made on a modest budget and performed well at the box office. And now, two recently released films, Obsession and Backrooms, have been setting the box office on fire. With that in mind, let’s first take a look at which horror films this year have earned over 10x their budgets and find out which one among them delivered the best earnings-to-budget performance.

2026 Horror Films That Delivered Over 10x Their Budgets

Here is a list of horror films released in 2022 that have earned over 10 times their budget, along with their worldwide earnings (per Box Office Mojo) and estimated budgets.

1. Obsession

Worldwide Earnings: $161.5 million

Budget: $1 million

2. Backrooms

Worldwide Earnings: $135 million

Budget: $10 million

3. Iron Lung

Worldwide Earnings: $50 million

Budget: $3 million

4. Undertone

Worldwide Earnings: $21.6 million

Budget: $500k

Earnings-to-Budget Ratios

Obsession: 161.5x Undertone: 43.2x Iron Lung: 16.7x Backrooms: 13.5x

Based on the figures and calculations above, it is clear that Curry Barker’s horror hit, Obsession, currently holds the highest earnings-to-budget ratio of 161.5x among 2026 horror films that earned over 10x their budgets. Undertone has also generated an impressive 43.2x ratio. However, since both Obsession and Backrooms are still playing, their earnings-to-budget performance ratios could increase further in the coming weeks.

What’s Obsession All About?

When Bear (Michael Johnston), a music store employee, discovers a mysterious trinket, he uses it to fulfill one wish – to make his childhood friend and co-worker Nikki (Inde Navarrette) fall in love with him. Bear’s wish is granted, but with a wild twist. He gets more than what he bargained for as Nikki becomes dangerously obsessive, leading to unimaginable consequences.

Obsession – Trailer

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