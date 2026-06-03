After the blockbuster box office performance of Christopher Nolan’s 2023 biographical drama, Oppenheimer, the Oscar-winning filmmaker is geared up for his next film, The Odyssey. The eagerly anticipated fantasy action film starring Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron will hit theaters on July 17, 2026.

Interestingly, several members of the film’s star-studded cast have delivered multiple box office hits in the past. For instance, the lead actor of The Odyssey, Matt Damon, has been part of some big hits like Oppenheimer, Interstellar, and The Martian. Similarly, Tom Holland has starred in some massive hits like Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at how much The Odyssey would need to earn worldwide to surpass Charlize Theron’s highest-grossing film at the global box office. In the upcoming film, the actress has essayed the role of Calypso, a nymph who wants to keep Odysseus as her immortal husband.

Charlize Theron’s Top-Grossing Film (Worldwide)

Although Charlize Theron has starred in several hit films like Hancock, Prometheus, and Mad Max: Fury Road, her highest-grossing film so far at the worldwide box office is The Fate of the Furious (2017), which also featured Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, and Jason Statham.

That film grossed $226 million in North America and a massive $1.236 billion worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. This means that for The Odyssey to outgross The Fate of the Furious in worldwide earnings, it must earn more than $1.236 billion globally.

Can The Odyssey Surpass The Fate of the Furious?

It’s a fact that Christopher Nolan has delivered a near-billion-dollar hit with Oppenheimer, and that too without the backing of a franchise and despite its three-hour runtime. The Odyssey’s box office revenue is also expected to get a significant boost from its IMAX screenings across the world. Moreover, the collective box office pull of the film’s star cast has the potential to take the film’s worldwide total past the $1 billion mark. Having said that, the Christopher Nolan-directed epic is expected to face some major obstacles during its theatrical run.

First is the timing of its release. Disney’s live-action musical adventure Moana, starring Dwayne Johnson and Catherine Laga’aia, will hit theaters one week earlier on July 10. Moreover, Tom Holland’s eagerly anticipated superhero film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, will be released on July 31, 2026, two weeks after The Odyssey. Both these films can give tough competition to the Christopher Nolan film.

Another challenge could be attracting younger audiences to theaters in large numbers because its source material, Homer’s ancient Greek epic, may not resonate well with that segment of moviegoers. But if the film gets rave reviews from critics and receives positive word-of-mouth among the audience, it can negate this challenge to a great extent.

Crossing the $1 billion milestone is no mean feat for any film in the current theatrical landscape. So, whether or not The Odyssey can surpass the $1.236 billion worldwide benchmark and beat Charlize Theron’s top-grossing film cannot be guaranteed. The film’s long-term box office performance will become clear only after its July 17 theatrical release.

What Is The Odyssey All About?

The epic fantasy action film features Matt Damon as Odysseus, the Greek king of Ithaca, who wants to return home after the Trojan War. During his long and arduous journey, he comes across dangerous obstacles and mythical creatures. Meanwhile, his family has been waiting for his return for many years and is not even sure whether he is alive or not.

The Odyssey Trailer

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