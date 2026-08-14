Toy Story 5 Worldwide Box Office: Set to Beat Jurassic Park (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Toy Story 5 has emerged as the biggest animated film of the year and is still set to earn big numbers in the coming days. It is surpassing huge Hollywood blockbusters worldwide and is inches away from Steven Spielberg’s generational blockbuster, Jurassic Park, at the worldwide box office. It will climb the all-time highest-grossing films list by beating Jurassic Park, even after becoming the highest-grossing Toy Story movie ever. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie has also become one of the top 10 highest-grossing animations at the worldwide box office. It was the highest-grossing film of the year for a brief moment, but after The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it dropped to #3 in 2026’s top global grossers. The Pixar animation is the 3rd film in the franchise to earn more than $1 billion worldwide.

Toy Story 5 at the worldwide box office

According to Box Office Mojo, Toy Story 5 has collected $472.7 million at the North American box office so far, with more to come. It is still trying to hold on to a spot in the domestic top-5 box-office rankings. Internationally, the animated feature has hit the $624.26 million cume after over 55 days. Adding that to its domestic cume, the film’s worldwide collection is $1.09 billion.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $472.7 million

International – $624.3 million

Worldwide – $1.09 billion

Inches away from beating Jurassic Park worldwide

Jurassic Park, directed by Steven Spielberg, is an iconic Hollywood movie and is a generational hit. It spawned into several installments, and thus, a successful franchise came into being. Jurassic Park, the first film in the franchise, collected $1.1 billion worldwide, including the reruns. Toy Story 5 is less than $10 million away from surpassing the iconic Jurassic Park worldwide, and with that, it will move closer to the all-time top 40 grossers.

What is the film about?

The film follows Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and the rest of the gang as their jobs are threatened when they encounter electronics, a new challenge to traditional playtime. Toy Story 5 was released on June 19.

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