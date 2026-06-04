Backrooms is inches away from crossing a major milestone at the North American box office. Meanwhile, it has surpassed Timothee Chalamet’s domestic haul for Marty Supreme as A24’s all-time top-grossing movie. The movie is performing strongly against the big-budget Star Wars movie as well. It is going to set a new benchmark for A24 releases. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Edges closer to the $100 million milestone at the North American box office

The horror movie by Kane Parsons collected a massive $8.8 million at the North American box office in its first discounted Tuesday. It has recorded the 2nd-biggest first Tuesday Discount Day ever for R-rated horror movies, a 14.3% hike from Monday, beating Sinners’ $8.6 million first Tuesday gross. The film has hit the $97.8 million cume at the domestic box office in just five days.

Surpasses Marty Supreme at the North American box office

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, Backrooms has surpassed the North American box office total of Marty Supreme. For the record, the Timothee Chalamet starrer collected $96 million in its lifetime in North America. Kane Parsons’ movie has surpassed the domestic haul of Marty Supreme to become the all-time highest-grossing film by A24. It has achieved this amazing feat in just five days, whereas Marty Supreme took 126 days to earn this sum at the North American box office.

How much has the film earned worldwide so far?

The film opened with decent overseas box-office numbers and has grossed $37.1 million. Adding that to the film’s latest domestic collections, the worldwide gross has reached $134.9 million. It will cross the $150 million mark this weekend. The horror hit is also expected to hit $200 million by the second weekend. Made on a $10 million budget, the film is already a major hit. It is the season for the YouTubers. Backrooms was released on May 29.

Box office summary

Domestic – $97.8 million

International – $37.1 million

Worldwide – $134.9 million

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