Oscars 2026: The 98th Academy Awards are all set to take place and take the internet by storm. The industry insiders, critics, and awards analysts have already placed their bets, and we are no exception. With several high-profile contenders dominating conversations throughout the season, films like One Battle After Another and Sinners are widely expected to lead the winners’ circle. Keep scrolling for our predictions.

Michael B. Jordan vs Timothée Chalamet: the best actor race heats up

Meanwhile, the race for Best Actor at the Academy Awards 2026 heats up, several predictions suggest Michael B Jordan could have the edge for his performance in Sinners. However, the competition remains intense, with Timothée Chalamet still considered a strong contender, making the category one of the most closely watched races of the night.

Sinners vs One Battle After Another

Sinners made Academy Awards history at the Oscars 2026 by earning a record-breaking 16 nominations. It is one of the frontrunners for the Best Picture Award at the 98th Academy Awards. However, One Battle After Another is also a strong contender, having won the Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Awards. Our bet is on Paul Thomas Anderson’s political thriller, and not just Best Picture; it is expected to win other major awards too.

Let’s check out our picks for the Oscars 2026’s big 6 categories –

1. Best Picture

Nominees

Bugonia

F1: The Movie

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another – Predicted Winner

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

2. Best Director

Nominees

Chloé Zhao (Hamnet)

Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)

Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another) – Predicted Winner

Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)

Ryan Coogler (Sinners)

3. Best Actor in a Leading Role

Nominees

Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)

Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another)

Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)

Michael B. Jordan (Sinners) – Predicted Winner

Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)

4. Best Actress in a Leading Role

Nominees

Jessie Buckley (Hamnet) – Predicted Winner

Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You)

Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue)

Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value)

Emma Stone (Bugonia)

5. Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Nominees

Benicio Del Toro (One Battle After Another)

Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein)

Delroy Lindo (Sinners)

Sean Penn (One Battle After Another) – Predicted Winner

Stellan Skarsgard (Sentimental Value)

6. Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Nominees

Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value)

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value)

Amy Madigan (Weapons) – Predicted Winner

Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners)

Teyana Taylor ( One Battle After Another)

Star-studded presenters announced for the 2026 Oscars

The Academy Awards 2026 will feature a lineup of celebrity presenters. Confirmed names include Javier Bardem, Chris Evans, Chase Infiniti, Demi Moore, Kumail Nanjiani, and Maya Rudolph. Continuing the Academy’s long-standing tradition, last year’s acting winners — Adrien Brody, Kieran Culkin, Mikey Madison, and Zoe Saldaña — will also return to present the acting awards this year. The 98th Academy Awards will be held on March 15 and air live on ABC and Hulu.

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