Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle remains unstoppable at the box office, despite being limited to a small number of screens and having only been re-released in North America. The anime movie crossed the $800 million milestone at the worldwide box office this past weekend, and the global haul of an Academy Award-winning movie by Steven Spielberg. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’s re-release box office collection in North America

According to Box Office Mojo’s latest data, Infinity Castle collected a solid $1.33 million across 853 screens on this past re-release weekend, and it was its 26th weekend at the box office in North America. It reportedly was the biggest three-day 26th weekend ever for any anime movie. On Wednesday, it earned another $123k, dropping by 0.9% from Tuesday, bringing the box office total to $136.2 million in North America.

Crossed $800 million worldwide

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle performed extremely well at the international box office, including in its home country, Japan. The anime earned an estimated $663 million or more. The film crossed $800 million this past weekend, and based on the last update from trade analyst Luiz Fernando, its worldwide collection is more than $800.1 million.

Surpasses ET the Extre-Terrestrial

Steven Spielberg‘s ET the Extra-Terrestrial is an iconic movie that is a big part of many people’s childhood. Released in 1982, the film collected over $797.3 million worldwide. It shaped the world of cinema, and surpassing that is a great achievement for Infinity Castle. Surpassing the Spielberg movie, which is considered a legendary classic, marks a massive milestone for Infinity Castle, highlighting how anime films are now competing with and even surpassing historic Hollywood hits.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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