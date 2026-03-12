Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is enjoying a good re-run at the North American box office. It has been re-released in limited theaters in North America, and due to its immense popularity, the anime movie is edging closer to beating the latest installment of this horror franchise at the North American box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The anime movie was directed by Haruo Sotozaki, and it broke all records for anime movies at the box office in North America and worldwide. Infinity Castle will be followed by two more movies, bringing an end to the Demon Slayer anime. It is also the highest-grossing R-rated anime movie of all time. It even got nominated for Best Motion Picture – Animated at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’s re-release collection in North America

Based on Box Office Mojo‘s latest data, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle collected $124k in North America on Tuesday, experiencing a hike of 1.4% from Monday. The film is playing on 853 screens, averaging $145 per theater. The anime movie completed 180 days in theaters, and with that, the cume has hit $136.09 million.

Set to beat Final Destination: Bloodlines domestic haul

Final Destination: Bloodlines is the sixth installment in the Final Destination franchise and a 2025 horror blockbuster. It collected $138.2 million at the North American box office in its theatrical run. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is less than $3 million away from surpassing the domestic total of Final Destination: Bloodlines. If it continues its strong run during this re-release, it could beat Final Destination: Bloodlines.

More about Infinity Castle’s box office collection

Thanks to the re-release in North America, Infinity Castle has finally crossed a major milestone at the worldwide box office during this past weekend. According to the last update from trade analyst Luiz Fernando, Infinity Castle has crossed the $800 million milestone worldwide. Its global total is now more than $800.1 million. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle was re-released in North America on March 6.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Wuthering Heights Worldwide Box Office: Margot Robbie’s Timeless Romance Eyes This Emma Watson Starrer Period Drama

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News