The Final Destination films have been a favorite among horror lovers across the world. In India, too, the series has a huge following. The latest chapter, Final Destination: Bloodlines, released in theatres earlier this year and performed strongly at the box office. Now, after its run on the big screen, the movie is ready to arrive on streaming.

When & Where To Watch Final Destination: Bloodlines In India?

Final Destination: Bloodlines will be streaming on JioHotstar from October 16. Viewers will get to watch the film in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The streaming platform announced the release with the tagline, “Death runs in the family. Final Destination: Bloodlines streaming 16th October onwards in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu only on JioHotstar.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar (@jiohotstar)

The film was earlier available for rent through Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV. With its arrival on JioHotstar, subscribers can now watch it at no extra cost.

Final Destination: Bloodlines Plot & Cast

Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam B Stein, the film keeps the same core idea of people escaping death but adds a family connection. The story follows Stefani Lewis, who begins to have visions like her grandmother, Iris Campbell, who had once saved lives in 1919. This time, the entire bloodline is pulled into a deadly chain of events.

The makers explained that they wanted to use simple, everyday things to make audiences stick to their seats, like a glass of ice or a song that could remind them of the film later, as per News24. They also shared that continuing the story after the ending of Final Destination 5 was not easy, but the challenge helped them bring new life to the series.

The cast includes Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, Brec Bassinger, and Tony Todd. With a 92 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Bloodlines has become the most praised and highest-earning part of the franchise.

Final Destination Bloodlines Trailer

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: The Conjuring: Last Rites OTT Release Date Update: Set To Hit Digital Platforms, But There’s A Catch – Find Out!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News