Following its theatrical release on September 5, 2025, The Conjuring: Last Rites, the latest entry in the world’s highest-grossing horror franchise, has raked in a massive $436.3 million worldwide (per Box Office Mojo), quickly becoming the top-grossing horror film of the year. While critics gave it a modest 59% score on Rotten Tomatoes, audiences responded far more positively, giving it a strong 78% rating.

For those who missed the Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga-led supernatural chiller in theaters, there’s good news. The Conjuring: Last Rites is gearing up for its digital premiere much sooner than expected. Here’s everything you need to know about when, where, and how you can stream the blockbuster horror film online.

The Conjuring: Last Rites OTT Release Date & Platform

According to a recent report by ScreenRant, The Conjuring: Last Rites will be available on streaming soon. However, it will only be available to rent or buy (VOD) on digital platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home in the U.S., starting October 7, 2025. While the film’s Indian digital release date is yet to be officially confirmed, it is expected to arrive on pay-per-view platforms like Prime Video and Apple TV around the same time. An official update is still awaited.

The Conjuring: Last Rites vs. Other Top-Grossing Horror Films Of 2025 – Rotten Tomatoes Score

Compared to Last Rites’ 59% Rotten Tomatoes score, let’s see how the other five highest-grossing horror films of 2025 have fared in terms of critics’ scores:

Sinners: 97% Weapons: 94% Final Destination: Bloodlines: 92% 28 Years Later: 88% The Monkey: 77%

As you can see, all the remaining five highest-grossing horror films of the year have received higher Rotten Tomatoes critics’ scores than The Conjuring: Last Rites.

The Conjuring: Last Rites – Story & Cast

Directed by Michael Chaves and inspired by real events, The Conjuring: Last Rites follows paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) as they take on one final terrifying case. When a malevolent force begins haunting a family, the Warrens must confront dark secrets and supernatural horrors that push them to their limits. The film also stars Mia Tomlinson, Ben Hardy, Tony Spera, and Steve Coulter in key supporting roles.

The Conjuring: Last Rites – Official Trailer

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What To Watch

Must Read: Latest OTT Releases This Week (September 29 – October 5): Madharaasi, Steve, The Lost Bus & More To Stream Online!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News