Another week is here, which means new OTT titles for you to enjoy at home. Prime Video is bringing two releases: a Tamil film directed by A. R. Murugadoss and starring Sivakarthikeyan, and a Hollywood heist action thriller starring Mark Wahlberg. Netflix is also keeping up with three new titles, including a socially relevant film starring Cillian Murphy and a true-crime-inspired series starring Charlie Hunnam. All this and more is coming your way. To know the titles, release dates, platforms, and watch trailers, please scroll down.

Prime Video

Play Dirty (English)

October 01, 2025

An action thriller featuring Mark Wahlberg, LaKeith Stanfield, Rosa Salazar, Keegan-Michael Key, and Chukwudi Iwuji. The story follows a man who has been betrayed and is now determined to seek revenge. He joins forces with unlikely allies to set out on this mission, facing off against the wealthiest man on the planet along with the New York mob.

Madharaasi (Tamil)

October 01, 2025

Madharaasi is an action thriller starring Sivakarthikeyan and directed by A. R. Murugadoss. The film follows an NIA officer who goes undercover to prevent a massive influx of weapons into Tamil Nadu, all while grappling with his own psychological struggles.

Netflix

Steve (English)

October 03, 2025

Directed by Tim Mielants, the film stars Cillian Murphy as the head of a school for troubled teenagers. With the institution on the verge of shutting down due to a lack of funding, his character must also confront his own psychological struggles. At the same time, the challenges posed by the students test him further. The story explores how he navigates these hardships and the impact he has on the young lives around him.

Monster: The Ed Gein Story (English)

October 03, 2025

This is the third installment of the biographical crime drama anthology series Monster, created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. Set in the 1950s, this season focuses on serial killer and grave robber Ed Gein, portrayed by Charlie Hunnam.

The Game: You Never Play Alone (Tamil)

October 02, 2025

The protagonist is a female game developer, and her husband is also a highly successful game developer. When she rises to achieve equal success, she first faces online trolling, but soon the attack turns physical. Who is behind these assaults?

SUNNXT

Sahasam (Malayalam)

October 01, 2025

Sahasam is an action comedy. Even if the title doesn’t sound familiar, many in Kerala will instantly recognize its popular track Onam Mood, which comes from this film. The story follows a young man attempting to elope with his girlfriend, aided by his friends. What begins as a simple plan spirals into chaos as they unintentionally cross paths with a narcotics officer, a man who once betrayed a gangster, a quirky group of catering workers, and even the police.

Sonyliv

13th: Some Lessons Aren’t Taught in Classrooms (Hindi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony LIV (@sonylivindia)

October 01, 2025

The protagonist is a successful venture capitalist who leaves his job to build an education technology platform with his mentor, and the challenges they encounter along the way form the core of this series.

Apple TV Plus

The Lost Bus (English)

October 03, 2025

A survival drama thriller starring Matthew McConaughey and America Ferrera, set during the deadliest fire accident in California’s history, where a bus driver must rescue students and their teacher from harm’s way.

The Sisters Grimm (English) – Animated

October 03, 2025

After their parents go missing, two orphaned sisters from the lineage of the Brothers Grimm move to a new town. There, they encounter fairy tale characters and begin investigating the mystery of their parents’ disappearance, hoping to bring them back with the help of their guardian.

ETV Win

Little Hearts (Telugu)

October 01, 2025

This Gen Z rom-com, written and directed by Sai Marthand, follows a protagonist whose parents want him to become an IT professional. After failing the engineering entrance exam, he is sent to a coaching center where he meets the female lead and the two fall in love. When parents of both discover the relationship, it leads to a series of hilarious consequences.

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Karate Kid: Legends OTT Update: Jackie Chan & Ralph Macchio’s Big-Screen Return Finally Available to Stream After Cobra Kai Finale

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News