AR Murugadoss has shown his abilities as a director in three languages: Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. His successful Tamil films, when remade in Bollywood, also tasted success. Ghajini first came out in Tamil starring Suriya in the lead. It was remade in Bollywood with the same title and director, but this time the protagonist role was taken up by Aamir Khan. Similarly, Thuppakki, which released in 2012 starring Vijay, was remade in Bollywood with the title Holiday. It was theatrically released in 2014, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead. So when Murugadoss decided to make an original Hindi film without relying on a proven script, the pre-release hype was high. The film was headlined by Salman Khan, and everyone was expecting a success. Unfortunately, the magic wore off, and the film flopped, receiving negative feedback from both critics and audiences.

What’s next for A. R. Murugadoss?

Murugadoss has returned to his home market of Tamil cinema to change his luck with a new film starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead. The upcoming film is titled Madharaasi and is expected to be theatrically released on the 5th of September 2025. Promotions for the film have already begun.

What led to the failure?

According to 123 Telugu, Murugadoss spoke about the reason for his previous failure. He said that he knows what works in his mother tongue, Tamil, and that is his biggest strength. He also expressed that he has the ability to entice the youth audience by using “trending captions and dialogues on social media,” but unfortunately, he cannot emulate the same in other languages, especially Hindi. He mentioned that he can only rely on the script and screenplay for a film’s success there.

According to him, he feels “handicapped” when working on Hindi films. Based on his comments, it seems like he doesn’t know the language very well. He said that he gives the script, which is then converted into English and later into Hindi. But he only has a general idea of what is happening in the scene and lacks a nuanced understanding of it. He also mentioned that Telugu is somewhat manageable for him.

