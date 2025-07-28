Hari Hara Veera Mallu was released on 24 July 2025, so it has been four days since the film hit theatres. The film had a good amount of pre-release hype. The governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh allowed a special ticket price hike for a limited time, as per the Times of India. However, despite all these factors working in its favour, the film received negative word-of-mouth publicity, which severely hurt its chances of becoming truly successful. As a result, the makers came up with a new solution of altering the final cut to bring audiences back to the theatres.

Changes Made To Hari Hara Veera Mallu

The solution they came up with was to trim the film to reduce its length. According to 123 Telugu, 10 to 15 minutes of the total runtime have been removed. Since yesterday, this new version has been playing in theatres. The altered scenes include one where Pawan Kalyan and his men ride beside a cliff’s edge. One that has been completely removed is the flag scene, which featured a distorted face of Pawan Kalyan.

There’s also an action sequence where Pawan Kalyan fires arrows, this has undergone some alterations as well. However, the biggest changes occurred in the climax. Several scenes have been removed here, including cyclone visuals and multiple face-offs. The ending has been made a bit crisper. But can this revive footfall in theatres? That is the real question.

Box Office Performance Of Hari Hara Veera Mallu

As previously mentioned, it’s not working in favour of this mass action period epic. Starting from the North, shows in that belt have been cancelled, and in South Indian languages like Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada, the film is barely staying afloat. Hari Hara Veera Mallu has only managed to earn 89.16 crores gross domestically, while the net collection is 75.56 crores. With an estimated budget of around 300 crores, it is nearly impossible for the film to recover that amount from the box office. However, it has managed to enter Koimoi’s list of highest-grossing Telugu films of 2025, currently holding the 6th position.

About Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a Telugu action-adventure film starring Pawan Kalyan. Set in the 17th century during the Mughal Empire, the story follows the brave warrior Veera Mallu, who is assigned a mission to recover the legendary Koh-i-Noor diamond to save a city from Mughal forces. The film also features Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Sathyaraj in key roles. It is directed by Jyothi Krishna and Krish Jagarlamudi and produced by Mega Surya Production.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Trailer

