Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1: Sword vs Spirit was theatrically released on 24 July 2025, following multiple delays. Last night, something unusual happened during a screening of the film at Prasads Multiplex. A unique promotional stunt for another film called Paradha, starring Anupama Parameswaran, was carried out. A group of women dressed in bright red sarees with their heads covered by the saree pallu, resembling a traditional North Indian style, appeared for the show.

#Paradha – The team has kicked off promotions in a striking way. At Prasads Multiplex last night, a group of women in red sarees with their faces covered attended the screening of #PawanKalyan ’s #HHVM. Rumors suggest that #AnupamaParameswaran herself may have been among them. pic.twitter.com/lnXXf04yGR — MOHIT_R.C (@Mohit_RC_91) July 25, 2025

There is also a video of them walking inside the mall. It was posted at 6:00 p.m. yesterday, and as of writing this article, it has garnered 197.2K views, 607 retweets, 77 bookmarks, and 28 replies. The main question is, did this promotional stunt work out? For the investment they made, maybe. But it’s not a hot topic.

#Paradha ladies watch #HariHaraVeeraMallu at Prasad’s! #Paradha movie directed by Praveen Kandregula (Cinema Bandi & Subham fame) is releasing on 22 August! pic.twitter.com/sO7AgByzMt — idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) July 24, 2025

How Is the Performance of Hari Hara Veera Mallu?

Coming to the performance of Hari Hara Veera Mallu on its opening day, it recorded an occupancy rate of 57 percent and managed an opening gross collection of 52.74 crores. However, internationally, it didn’t perform well, especially in the North American market.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu managed to collect only 11 crores gross outside India, bringing the total opening day gross to 64.74 crores. The primary reason for this performance is said to be poor word-of-mouth publicity for the film. Still, this is the biggest opening day gross for a Pawan Kalyan film and the second highest opening for a Tollywood film in 2025, behind Ram Charan’s Game Changer.

What do we know so far about Paradha

It is a directorial venture by Praveen Kandregula. From the teaser, the film appears to be a clash between culture, belief systems, and modernity. Darshana Rajendran’s character seems to be a traveler visiting the village of Anupama Parameswaran, where Darshana jokingly questions and mocks some of Anupama’s cultural beliefs. But then something happens, something serious that involves the entire community.

The cinematography is by Mridul Sen, music is composed by Gopi Sundar, and editing is handled by Dharmendra Kakarala. The producers are Sridhar Makkuva, Vijay Donkada, and Sreenivasulu PV. The film is produced under the banner of Anand Media and will be available in Telugu and Malayalam. According to OTTplay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is also expected to be a part of the project in a cameo role.

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Prabhas’s The Raja Saab Closes A Massive Post-Theatrical Deal—Bigger Than Expected?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News