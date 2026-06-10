Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh, and Bobby Deol, is all set for its grand theatrical release on July 3. Today, the much-awaited teaser was released, offering a glimpse of a sleek spy thriller. Of course, comparisons are bound to happen with the Dhurandhar franchise, which has set the bar too high for Indian spy movies. Nonetheless, the film does carry weight and is likely to help YRF’s Spy Universe achieve a major milestone at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

For those who don’t know, the upcoming spy action thriller is the seventh film of YRF’s Spy Universe. All was good till Pathaan, but the last two movies of the universe turned out to be underperformers at the Indian box office, raising questions about the future of the Spy Universe. Irrespective of the outcome of the last two movies, the Spy Universe as a whole has amassed a solid cumulative total.

From Ek Tha Tiger to War 2: A look at Spy Universe’s box office journey

The first film, Ek Tha Tiger, did a business of 198 crore net at the Indian box office. It was followed by Tiger Zinda Hai, which scored a whopping 339.16 crore net. War amassed 319 crore net, while Pathaan scored a mammoth 543.22 crore net and became the highest-grossing film in the Spy Universe. Tiger 3 underperformed, yet it earned 286 crore net. It was followed by War 2, which scored 244.29 crore net.

Alpha is likely to help YRF’s Spy Universe hit the 2000 crore milestone

Overall, Spy Universe’s total collection at the Indian box office stands at a whopping 1929.67 crore net. As we can see, it needs only 70.33 crore net to hit the 2000 crore milestone. Since the distance isn’t too much, Alpha is expected to cover it and help Spy Universe reach the major milestone.

Take a look at the Indian box office collection of Spy Universe’s movies (net):

Ek Tha Tiger – 198 crore

Tiger Zinda Hai – 339.16 crore

War – 319 crore

Pathaan – 543.22 crore

Tiger 3 – 286 crore

War 2 – 244.29 crore

Total – 1929.67 crore

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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