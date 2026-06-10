Ranveer Singh & Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge has concluded its glorious run at the worldwide box office. The success of Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun co-starrer will be remembered in the history of Indian cinema. The spy action thriller has wrapped up with 5 lifetime records. Scroll below for the closing collection.

How much did Dhurandhar 2 earn in India?

According to the final update, Dhurandhar 2 amassed 1186.32 crore net in its lifetime in India. It enjoyed a glorious 12-week run at the domestic box office. Around 1110.12 crore net were accumulated in the Hindi version alone. The remaining 76.2 crore came from the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam belts.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge was reportedly made on a budget of 225 crore. In around 85 days of its theatrical journey, it registered returns of a staggering 961.32 crore. The spy-action thriller is a super-duper hit, with profits of 427%. It is so far the most profitable Bollywood film of 2026 (as of June, 2026). Including taxes, the gross earnings conclude at 1399.85 crore.

Check out the detailed week-wise box office breakdown in all languages (India net collection):

Week 1: 690 crore (8-day, including paid previews)

Week 2: 271 crore

Week 3: 120 crore

Week 4: 58 crore

Week 5: 20.63 crore

Week 6: 12.5 crore

Week 7: 5.54 crore

Week 8: 3.89 crore

Week 9: 2.19 crore

Week 10: 1.45 crore

Week 11: 82 lakh

Week 12: 15 lakh

Total: 1186.32 crore

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection

Ranveer Singh starrer also witnessed a historic run at the overseas box office. It collected 451 crore gross. The worldwide total has wrapped up at 1850.85 crore gross. It remained the 2nd highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time globally, only behind Dangal (2059.04 crore).

Dhurandhar: The Revenge Lifetime Records

Highest-grossing film of Ranveer Singh & Aditya Dhar

Highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time in India.

Highest-grossing film in Hindi cinema

2nd highest-grossing Bollywood film worldwide.

2nd highest Indian grosser globally!

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office (Closing Collection)

Budget: 225 crore

India net: 1186.32 crore

India gross: 1399.85 crore

ROI: 427%

Overseas gross: 451 crore

Worldwide gross: 1850.85 crore

Verdict: Super-Duper Hit

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