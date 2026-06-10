Deool Band 2, starring Mohan Joshi and Snehal Tarde, is showing amazing legs at the Indian box office during its third week. Budgeted at 10 crore, the film has already emerged as a massive success and shows no signs of slowing down. Yesterday, on the third Tuesday, it surpassed the lifetime collection of Riteish Deshmukh’s Ved, to become the fourth-highest-grossing Marathi film of all time. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 20!

How much did Deool Band 2 earn at the Indian box office in 20 days?

The Marathi devotional drama, directed by Pravin Tarde, scored an estimated 1.1 crore on the third Tuesday, day 20. Compared to day 19’s 1.15 crore, it saw a drop of just 4.34%, indicating a superb hold. Overall, it has earned 62 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 73.16 crore gross. Given the strong momentum, it seems the film will score much higher after crossing the 75 crore net collection milestone.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 (8 days) – 30.2 crore

Week 2 – 22.4 crore

Day 16 – 1.4 crore

Day 17 – 2.6 crore

Day 18 – 3.15 crore

Day 19 – 1.15 crore

Day 20 – 1.1 crore

Total – 62 crore

Deool Band 2 is now the 4th highest-grossing Marathi film!

With 62 crore in the kitty, Deool Band 2 comfortably surpassed Ved (61.2 crore) at the Indian box office to become the fourth-highest-grossing Marathi film. To claim the third spot, it must beat Baipan Bhari Deva (76.28 crore), which is 14.28 crore away. So, with 14.29 crore more, the film will become the third-highest-grossing Marathi film, which will be accomplished in the coming days.

Take a look at the top 10 Marathi grossers at the Indian box office (net):

Raja Shivaji – 105.64 crore Sairat – 90 crore Baipan Bhari Deva – 76.28 crore Deool Band 2 – 62 crore (20 days) Ved – 61.2 crore Natsamrat – 42 crore Pawankhind – 37.72 crore Lai Bhaari – 37 crore Katyar Kaljat Ghusali – 35 crore Thackeray – 31.6 crore

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