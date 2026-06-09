Welcome To The Jungle, starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, and others, is all set for its grand theatrical release this month. Yes, the comedy magnum opus is hitting theaters on June 26, and given the pre-release buzz, it’s poised for one of the biggest openings for a Bollywood comedy. Even in June, it is expected to rank among the top 5 Bollywood openers. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Welcome franchise and Akshay Kumar’s return fuel good pre-release buzz

The upcoming adventure-comedy film is the third installment in the Welcome franchise. Given the franchise’s popularity and Akshay Kumar’s return after the cult first part, there’s genuine interest on the ground level. Besides, promotional assets have also done their job, and now everyone is eager to see what the trailer turns out to be.

On the whole, things are going smoothly for Welcome To The Jungle, and it targets a good start at the Indian box office. As of now, it’s well positioned to score 22-25 crore net on day 1, which guarantees its place among the top 5 Bollywood openers in June.

Set to join Bollywood’s top 5 openers of June

Over the years, Bollywood has delivered several big successes in June, and if we talk about only openings, there have been three 25 crore+ net openers at the Indian box office. Now, given the buzz, Welcome To The Jungle is likely to be the fourth film to join the list.

To join the top 5 Bollywood openers of June, the Akshay Kumar starrer must beat Salman Khan’s Tubelight (21.15 crore), which looks easily achievable. It also has a chance to grab the fourth spot, overtaking Housefull 5 (24.35 crore).

Take a look at Bollywood’s top 5 openers of June (net)

Bharat – 42.3 crore Sanju – 34.75 crore Race 3 – 29.17 crore Housefull 5 – 24.35 crore Tubelight – 21.15 crore

More about the film

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle also stars Jackie Shroff, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Urvashi Rautela, Lara Dutta, Aftab Shivdasani, Rajpal Yadav, Tushar Kapoor, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Shreyas Talpade. It is produced by Firoz Nadiadwala, Rakesh Dang, and Vedant Vikaas Baali under the banner of Base Industries Group, Cape of Good Films, and Seeta Films.

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