Bandar, starring Bobby Deol, Sapna Pabbi, Sanya Malhotra, and others, has drawn some attention among its niche audience. Released amid a low pre-release buzz, the film kicked off its theatrical journey on a slow note. Over the weekend, it saw an upward trend due to favorable word of mouth among a segment of the audience. On the first Monday, it did well compared to the opening day, but overall collections stayed on the lower side at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 4!

How much did Bandar earn at the Indian box office in 4 days?

The Hindi crime thriller scored an estimated 30 lakh on the first Monday, day 4. Compared to day 1’s 50 lakh, it showed a 40% drop. Since the drop was less than 50% than the opening day, the film cleared the first Monday test. However, since collections were already low, a better hold was expected. Overall, the film has earned 2.75 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 3.24 crore gross.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 50 lakh

Day 2 – 95 lakh

Day 3 – 1 crore

Day 4 – 30 lakh

Total – 2.75 crore

Soon to be Anurag Kashyap’s top grosser post-COVID

Bandar is Anurag Kashyap’s fourth theatrical release as a director in the post-COVID era. With 2.75 crore coming in 4 days, it is currently Kashyap’s second-highest-grossing film at the Indian box office in the post-COVID era. It surpassed Nishaanchi (1.31 crore) to claim the second spot. To grab the first spot, it must beat Dobaaraa (3.85 crore), which is just 1.1 crore away. So, with 1.11 crore more, it’ll become the director’s top grosser post-COVID, which will be comfortably achieved in the coming days.

Take a look at the Indian collection of Anurag Kashyap’s post-COVID releases (ranked by net earnings):

Dobaaraa – 3.85 crore Bandar – 2.75 crore (4 days) Nishaanchi – 1.31 crore Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat – 25 lakh

More about the film

Bandar is produced by Anurag Kashyap, Nikhil Dwivedi, Shivie Pandit, and Gaurie Pandit under the banner of Saffron Magicworks. The film also stars Saba Azad, Indrajith Sukumaran, Raj B. Shetty, and Jitendra Joshi in key roles.

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