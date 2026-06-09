Tumbadchi Manjula, starring Sai Tamhankar, Jitendra Joshi, Om Bhutkar, and others, had a healthy opening weekend at the Indian box office, and all eyes were set on how it performed on the first weekday. Riding on favorable word of mouth, the film passed the Monday test with flying colors, scoring much higher than the opening day. In the meantime, it has recovered almost 66% of its total reported cost. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 4!

How much did Tumbadchi Manjula earn at the Indian box office in 4 days?

The Marathi horror-comedy entertainer scored 70 lakh on the first Monday, day 4. Compared to day 1’s 54 lakh, it showed an impressive growth of 29.62%, rather than a drop. It clearly shows that the film has clicked with Marathi audiences. Another sign that the content is being liked by the audience is that the show count of the film has increased. On opening day, the show count was 391, rising to 500 on Sunday. On Monday, 100 more shows were added, taking the tally to 600.

Overall, Tumbadchi Manjula has earned a good 3.95 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 4.66 crore gross. It’s a good sum, and by the end of the first week, it is expected to cross 5.5 crore net.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 54 lakh

Day 2 – 98 lakh

Day 3 – 1.73 crore

Day 4 – 70 lakh

Total – 3.95 crore

Budget and recovery

While there’s no official word on the budget, Tumbadchi Manjula reportedly cost 6 crore. Against this reported cost, it has earned 3.95 crore net so far. So, in 4 days, the film has recovered 65.83% of the budget. At this pace, it’ll comfortably emerge as a clean success during the second weekend.

For the Marathi film industry, it’ll be the third consecutive success after Raja Shivaji and Deool Band 2.

Box office summary:

Budget – 6 crore

India net collection – 3.95 crore

Recovery – 65.83%

Deficit – 2.05 crore

Deficit% – 34.17%

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