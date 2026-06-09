Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, has emerged as a big success at the Indian box office, but is showing weaker legs than expected. All thanks to a fantastic 8-day extended opening week, the film has amassed a solid total overall and now continues to push its tally ahead, though at a slower pace. In the meantime, on the third Monday, it has surpassed the lifetime collection of L2: Empuraan. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 19!

How much did Drishyam 3 earn at the Indian box office in 19 days?

The Malayalam crime thriller did a business of 50 lakh on the third Monday, day 19. Compared to the third Friday, day 16’s 80 lakh, it dropped by 37.5%. Overall, the film has earned an estimated 106.93 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 126.17 crore gross. Considering the pace, it is heading for a lifetime collection of 115-120 crore net.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 81.95 crore

Week 2 – 20.68 crore

Day 16 – 80 lakh

Day 17 – 1.3 crore

Day 18 – 1.7 crore

Day 19 – 50 lakh

Total – 106.93 crore

Becomes the 5th highest-grossing Malayalam film in India

With 106.93 crore, Drishyam 3 has surpassed L2: Empuraan (106.77 crore) to become the fifth-highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time at the Indian box office. The film is likely to conclude in the same position as the next target, Thudarum (122 crore), looks out of reach.

Take a look at Mollywood’s top 10 grossers in India (net):

Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra – 157.01 crore Manjummel Boys – 142.08 crore Vaazha 2 – 129.42 crore Thudarum – 122 crore Drishyam 3 – 106.93 crore (19 days) L2: Empuraan – 106.77 crore 2018 – 92.85 crore Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life – 85.26 crore Aavesham – 85.15 crore Sarvam Maya – 76.84 crore

More about the film

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 released in theaters on May 21. It also stars Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, Siddique, and others. It is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. The film was reportedly made on a budget of 50 crore.

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