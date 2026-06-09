Mollywood Times Box Office Day 4: More Than 50% Budget Recovery For Naslen's Film!

After scoring a historic blockbuster with Premalu and maintaining a stellar track record, youth sensation Naslen is back to dominate the ticket windows with Mollywood Times. His latest slice-of-life comedy-drama has completed four days at the box office, and the numbers trend is a positive sign!

Despite not having explosive first-day numbers, the film is still relying on its strong holding power. While it is said to be mounted on a budget of 8 – 12 crore, it has already recovered more than 50% of its entire budget.

Mollywood Times Box Office Day 4

On the fourth day, Monday, June 8, Mollywood Times earned 62 lakh at the box office, for 867 shows with an occupancy of 17% at the box office. After opening to a respectable 1.80 crore net on Friday, the film showed marginal growth on Saturday with 1.90 crore and maintained that exact trajectory on Sunday.

Check out the day-wise box office collection of the film (India Net Collection).

Day 1: 1.8 crore

Day 2: 1.9 crore

Day 3: 1.9 crore

Day 4: 62 lakh

Total: 6.22 crore

While the domestic run of the film is decent, Naslen‘s massive popularity among the global audience in the UAE-GCC belt has given the film a good global push. The film fetched a whopping 5.25 crore gross from overseas in the first four days!

Sitting comfortably at 11.85 crore worldwide, Mollywood Times is now less than a crore away from knocking down Ashakal Aayiram‘s 12.71 crore to officially break into the Top 10 Highest-Grossing Malayalam Films of 2026 Globally.

Mollywood Times Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the film at the box office after 4 days.

India Net Collection: 6.22 crore

India Gross Collection: 7.33 crore

Overseas Gross Collection: 5.25 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 12.58 crore

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Malayalam Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 81: Here’s How Much Ranveer Singh’s Film Earned In The 12th Weekend Despite Streaming On JioHotstar!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News