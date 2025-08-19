Naslen is one of those stars who entered the film industry at a young age. He got in through an interview without a godfather, became popular, and could even be considered a youth icon. He is also somewhat recognizable beyond Kerala, largely thanks to Premalu. However, he also has a considerable number of detractors who are not afraid to voice their opinions on social media. One such incident occurred in the past when rumors spread that he had been kicked out of the upcoming action thriller Tiki-Taka. The topic began trending on social media, and finally, Naslen himself decided to address the rumor.

Naslen’s Reaction To The Rumour

As part of the promotional activities for his upcoming film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, Naslen directly addressed the rumour. He revealed that just two days before he was about to join the shooting of Tiki-Taka, he heard claims that he had been removed from the project over remuneration issues, as per Mathrubhumi.

Naslen sets the record straight about the reports of being dropped from Tiki-Taka. He said, “People even said that I was kicked out of Tiki Taka. I also saw this news two days before I was to join the Tiki Taka team. ‘I asked for more money than Asif Ali’ and people think that I was kicked out and written off.” Naslen clarified that this was a complete lie, adding that the rumour came as a shock to him.

About Lokah Chapter One: Chandra

Produced by actor Dulquer Salmaan and directed by Dominic Arun, this action-epic superhero film is most likely set across two periods. There is also a possibility that it may be connected to mythology. The film stars Naslen, but the superhero is a female character, played by Kalyani Priyadarshan, who takes on the titular role. The cast includes Tovino Thomas, Vijayaraghavan, Arun Kurian, Santhy Balachandran, Sarath Sabha, and Nishanth Sagar. The technical crew features Jakes Bejoy as the composer and Nimish Ravi as the cinematographer. The film is expected to release this Onam, on August 28, 2025.

Chapter One: Chandra Teaser

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Is Coolie A Fresh Offering From Lokesh Kanagaraj Or Another Blend Of Vikram & Jailer?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News