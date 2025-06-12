Malayalam cinema lovers who were looking forward to Premalu 2 will have to wait a bit longer. Co-producer Dileesh Pothan has confirmed that the sequel to the Malayalam hit rom-com won’t start soon. Instead, the production house Bhavana Studios, which he co-owns with Fahadh Faasil and Syam Pushkaran, is working on a different project directed by Girish AD.

In a recent interview while promoting his film Ronth, Dileesh shared that although Girish AD is indeed directing the studio’s next film, it won’t be Premalu 2. This update comes as a surprise, especially since the sequel had been expected to go on floors by mid-2025. As per News 18, Dileesh said, “Our next immediate project won’t be ‘Premalu 2’, it’s another directorial venture of Girish AD.” He added, “Premalu 2 is halted at the moment.”

The change in plans has left fans wondering when they will get to see the next chapter of Sachin and Reenu’s love story.

What Does This Means For Premalu 2’s Future?

Premalu 2 was expected to bring back the same director and cast, including Naslen and Mamitha Baiju in the lead, along with Sangeeth Prathap and Akhila Bhargavan. The original film became a huge success in early 2024 with its fresh narrative and lovable characters. Naturally, fans were excited for a second part, and the announcement made after the first film’s blockbuster run had created a lot of buzz.

But Dileesh Pothan’s latest statement confirms that the sequel is on pause, and there’s no word yet on when it might actually begin. He also mentioned that he is developing his own fourth directorial film after Joji, but didn’t reveal any more details.

Meanwhile, the lead stars have kept busy. Naslen was last seen in Alappuzha Gymkhana and will next appear in Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra. Mamitha Baiju has a packed lineup, including Dude, Jana Nayagan with Thalapathy Vijay, and a major film with Suriya.

Though the delay of Premalu 2 may be disappointing for fans, the news of Girish AD’s next film still brings hope. With Bhavana Studios backing it and the talented director at the helm, the upcoming project is sure to carry the same heart and charm that made Premalu a favorite. For now, fans will have to wait and see what this new film has in store.

